﻿Finding A Professional Installer For Your Garage Door Installation

Unless you are experienced with tools and have little fear of making mistakes, a garage door installation may be best left to those with experience. While the installation process is fairly simple, all of the pieces and parts have to go together just right to insure the door operates as it is intended and the hardware does not wear out too quickly. Additionally, springs that assist in opening and closing the door will be under a lot of tension and can prove dangerous for someone new to garage door installation techniques.

All new garage doors will come with installation instructions that may seem easy at first glance. However, once the garage door installation procedure has begun it may quickly become a reality that it is something that is not as easy as it looks. Installing the side tracks on which the door will glide up and down has to be done with the right amount of spacing at the top and bottom to insure the door seals in the frame when closed and yet, does not bind on the door frame while going up and down.

Rollers on the side of the door provide some allowance for the width of the door during the garage door installation but if the tracks are too close together they will prevent the door from moving and if they are too far apart, the rollers will simply fall out during the door's operation.

Lightweight Doors are Easiest to Install

There are some garage doors made of fiberglass or other lightweight material that make the garage door installation easy enough for the inexperienced. They require no springs to help take the weight of the door and are light enough for one person to handle. One of the keys to garage door installation is to insure the rubber astragal on the bottom of the door provides a good seal between the door and the garage floor.

This seal can prevent the intrusion by wind, rain and snow during inclement weather as well as keeping uninvited guests out of the garage, Mice, bugs and other small animals and insects will try to find comfortable living conditions and a bad garage door installation job can leave many openings for them to access the house.

For the homeowner who has little or no experience, it is probably best to hire someone who knows how the garage door installation project should be done. Many homeowners have attempted the installation on their own and find a professional installer often charges more to undo what the homeowner messed up in addition to their regular price for garage door installation.