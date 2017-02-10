﻿How Long do You Grill a Filet Mignon?

Ahh... filet mignon, the king of steaks. So succulent and opulent you dream of that perfect steak. If you've never grilled one before you want to make sure you understand how to grill a filet mignon. There is nothing worse than over-grilled food after all.

Proper preparation is the first key to grilling a good filet mignon. First you should let the steaks warm to room temperature by taking them out of the fridge a good half hour to an hour before you plan on grilling them. If you're going to bacon-wrap them, soak the toothpicks in water first before you use them to secure the bacon to the side of the meat. This is also the point at which you would add your seasonings if so desired.

So far the timeline is about 30-60 minutes. Now for the actual grilling time. This will depend on how rare or well done you like your meat and how thick the filet mignon is. Naturally a thicker more well done steak will take a bit longer than a thinner or rarer filet. The other large factor would be the type of grill you are using: charcoal or gas. It will take longer for the coals to heat up than for the temperature to rise on a gas grill.

For charcoal grilling you will want to have the coals blazing hot (500ºF) and coat the grill lightly with olive oil. The first side of your filet mignon you will wish to grill for three minutes under a closed lid. Open the lid and turn over one more time for the desired time: rare 4 minutes, medium rare 5 minutes and if you wish them more towards well done then just leave them on a little longer. If you misjudged the time, try flipping every two minutes or so to accommodate.

For grilling a filet mignon on a gas grill preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Sear the steak first on both sides and then lower the heat so as not to dry it out. The best way to find out when your filet mignon is done is to use a meat thermometer. Rare is 130ºF, medium is 145ºF and well done is 160ºF. In either method of grilling you will want to have the steak sit for five minutes after grilling to allow the juices to be retained within the meat.

According to the USDA the following information for how long you grill a filet mignon should be followed.

Filet Mignon/Tenderloin 2-3 lbs. Grill 10-12 minutes per side

Filet Mignon/Tenderloin 4-6 lbs. Grill 12-15 minutes per side.

No matter the poundage, grill with high indirect heat to an internal temperature of 145ºF for medium rare and 160ºF for medium.

Once you have grilled the filet mignon, let it stand for 3-5 minutes loosely covered with foil. This will help retain the juices of the beef. Overall cooking time, as indicated, will vary. When you grill a filet mignon be ready to spend around an hour to two hours total time between prepping, grilling and resting. It is well worth it!

For the perfect Filet Mignon meal add a salad, potatoes and maybe a dessert. Your friends and family will love it!