﻿John Mclemore's "dadgum That's Good!"

Ever since the backyard barbecue crowd discovered the turkey fryer and got hooked on it's ability to produce a juicy tender turkey in 45 minutes or less, they have longed for a turkey fryer that could be safely used indoors. Their dreams were answered when the McLemore family teamed up with one of the best known turkey producers, Butterball, and produced the now famous Masterbuilt 20010109 Butterball Professional Series Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer.

With the enclosed burner and absence of open flame this fryer is ready to go to work for you indoors. It even has a filter to help eliminate odors. This electric fryer is not only convenient and clean when used indoors but it actually uses up to 30% less oil. The thermostatically controlled electric heat source keeps the oil at the proper temperature without constant monitoring. Capable of handling up to a 14 pound turkey this fryer will also allow the home cook to serve up such tasty treats such as fried potatoes, fried sausage, seafood including shrimp and lobster and other easily prepared treats.

With the included cooking basket you will find your family demanding more of your homemade doughnuts, onion rings, french fries and other foods that will keep the kids at home for meals and not down at the local fast food store.

The fryer is has a stainless steel outside shell and a porcelain-coated fry pot. A combination of red and green "power on" and "ready" lights along with a simple thermostat control knob make this appliance simple to use and safe for use in your kitchen or enclosed sun room. Bring the fryer where the company is and you won't have to spend hours toiling away in the kitchen while everybody else is enjoying the company.

To get you quickly on the right path to perfection with this appliance, John McLemore whose family manufacturers all the Masterbuilt products has written the, "Dadgum That's Good!", cook book that describes over 125 recipes including smoking, grilling, frying, boiling and steaming. John's appearance on the popular Mike Huckabee Saturday night show wowed the audience when he produced a fully fried turkey, new potatoes, sausage, shrimp, vegetables and even fried Oreo cookies all during the one hour show.

If your not sure you are ready for your own electric or gas turkey fryer perhaps getting a copy of John's book, "Dadgum That's Good!" will help you make a decision. Even with out the turkey fryer you could put the recipes in his book to good use especially during the upcoming holiday season.