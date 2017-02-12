﻿Why You Should Stop Drinking Distilled Water

If distillation is your current water filtration system at home, it’s time to ditch it and look for another. While unfiltered tap water is potentially loaded with parasites, pathogens, chlorine and disinfection byproducts (DBPs), fluoride, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals, distilled water on a daily basis can be much of a threat as well.

How Can Distilled Water Harm Your Health?

Distilled water is formed when water is boiled and evaporated. The vapor that is formed then condenses and turns into the distilled water.

Minerals are dissolved in distilled water. Here lies the problem.

Drinking distilled water for detoxification purposes is recommended because this type of water has the capability to actively absorb substances around it. In this case, it can absorb toxins from your body and eliminate them.

However, consuming it on an everyday basis can cause a rapid loss of electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and chloride), as well as essential minerals from your body. These deficiencies can cause numerous adverse effects, including irregularities in your heartbeat and blood pressure. Using distilled water in cooking can also pull out nutrients and lower the food’s nutrient value.

Because of its ability to absorb, distilled water can absorb carbon dioxide, making it acidic. Consuming too much of it can interfere with your body’s pH level and raise your acidity levels in the body.

Drinking soda and sports drinks also expose you to the dangers of distilled water.

The Healthiest Type of Drinking Water

Consuming distilled water on a daily basis can enhance the development of mineral deficiencies and an acidic state. The more you are deficient in trace minerals like calcium and magnesium, the more prone you are to problems like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, hypothyroidism, coronary arterial disease, and other degenerative diseases.

Distilled water is only good for detoxification, or for short periods of time. Once this goal has been achieved, the continued consumption of this type of water is no longer a healthy idea.

It will be wise to check out other water filtration systems to purify the water you use at home. There are filters intended for drinking water or for the shower, but you may also consider a whole house water filter for overall protection and to save up on costs.

If you have the means, it’s better to drink “living water” or water extracted from mountain springs. This has the ideal pH level that your body requires, which is 6.5 to 7.5. Plus, it contains living organisms that are beneficial to your health.

Other drinking water sources you can try with abundant nutrients are coconut water and juiced vegetables. Coconut water is a good source of pure water and electrolytes. It is also rich in lauric acid, which has antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Juicing vegetables can also provide exceptional nutritional value provided that you juice pesticide-free, organic vegetables.