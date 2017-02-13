﻿Hollywood Twirling E-Cigarette Sticks

The number of Hollywood personalities puffing e-cigarettes is rising and pushing the device to the awareness of the public. Suppliers and vendors, and consumers and advocates of the goods are gently rejoicing as having these celebrities puffing is just as good an endorsement as can be. Most recently, paparazzi-favorite and tabloid-mainstay Lindsay Lohan was captured on camera smoking an e-cigarette. Her explanation was that she was hoping to cease the tobacco habit. Similarly, Leonardo di Caprio and Johnny Depp, well-known e-cigarette clients, have also been noted to have been using the electronic strategy to stop smoking. Other public figures seen to have used the unit are Jose Canseco, Tom Petty, Katherine Heigl, Kate Moss, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Connoly, and Kevin Federline.

Without a doubt several common faces are seen "turning on" their electronic tobacco sticks as opposed to lighting one. The broader presence of these renowned individuals using e-cigarettes is being taken as a delicate nod to the expected health benefits the device creates. Their actions also stand as subtle protests versus a handful of government prohibitions on the purchase, sale, and importation of the tool and associated items such as e-liquids. They are also compelling the public sector to force numerous government food and pharmaceutical ruling agencies to produce a very definitive position.

As an example, both United States and Canada continue to pursue studies regarding the product's overall health benefits. The former's Food and Drug Administration has also recently reported that it's going to categorize and regulate e-cigarettes as a typical tobacco item. New Zealand' Ministry of Health, meantime, has now announced that the device is less dangerous than smoking tobacco.

The final judgment on e-cigarette is still out there as health industry professionals need to put out definitive evidences on whether its ill-effects are real or not. Long-time smokers, meanwhile, profess that the amazing benefits far outweigh the assumed poor effects. As it stands, the product is fairly new with no controlled research has yet been made on its continual use. The majority legal and health discussions continue to take on whether it will be able to help hold back the smoking habit, or if it's a medical device.

Originally marketed as being a device to help long-time tobacco users stop or limit the tobacco habit, e cigarettes are like nebulizers or humidifiers, that contain a heating part that creates fumes that can be breathed in. At times referred to as e-juice, the e-liquid is needed to produce the fumes and is marketed separately in cartridges. Most vaporizing solutions contain varying doses of nicotine and come in coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and fruity flavors. A lot of brands simulate the appearance and flavor of common Lucky Strike and Philip Morris brand names.

Recently, e-cigarettes continue to get bigger in popularity as more Hollywood movie star consumers including Ms. Lohan innocently advertise their use. For individuals that wish to try out one, be sure to look into the labeling to find just how much nicotine a capsule has. While long-time tobacco users might seem to be enjoying its benefits, it is far better that the health advisories that accompany the the labels need to be read before switching on one.