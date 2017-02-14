﻿Stress Tearing the Brain Apart

As the demands of your daily life increase so will your stress. This is completely natural so don't stress out because you are stressed, that would be pointless and redundant.

Imagine living in a world where you didn't care about accomplishing things or doing work. This would be a world very similar to the kind a homeless bum lives in, and you can bet those lackadaisical bums don't get stressed about making car payments, mortgage or anything related to debt or money.

This would be largely due to the fact that they have no money or anything to worry about. So when you are feeling stress about things step back and take a good look at yourself.

Stress is your own body's way of instinctively telling you that you are worried for you. That sounds like a mess of a sentence with as many "you's" as there are.

The fact of the matter is that obviously the concern reflects a care, so stress only actualizes a desire in yourself. If there was no care or concern you wouldn't be stressed and you would quite likely become a bum on the street.

However, stress doesn't just work for good sometimes it has some disadvantageous effects on health. According to Glamour Magazine and Women's Heath stress can actually increase wrinkles and decrease attractiveness.

So if you are stressed about the frivolous things you cannot change like that gray hair you found in your head or the way that Lost ended. Stressing over inconsequential things that do not matter or that you cannot change is going to actually bring out the negative effects of stress without any of the positive effects.

Stress has positive and negative effects. Stress will help push you into overdrive when it is absolutely necessary but if it is not alleviated then it may become disadvantageous.

There are many different ways to relax and alleviate stress and without them the body may remain on high alert all the time. Try to identify the things that cause you to become stressed and acknowledge them.

If you know that going to the doctor or the DMV is going to stress you out then prepare for it beforehand. Charge your smart phone and bring headphones, so you can listen to relaxing piano music while you wait for your ticket number to be called.

Modern life is constantly changing, building constructed and deconstructed, people live in little boxes and getting stuck in traffic, it is all more than any sane mind can handle. Learning effective stress relief techniques is an essential part of survival these days.